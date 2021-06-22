Greater investment in infrastructures, ending delays in bidding and contract award procedures, and putting in place mechanisms to economically rebalance the awards so that they are viable, such as the harmonization of the specifications, become the main requirements that claimed this Tuesday in the

General Assembly of the Chamber of Public Works Contractors of the Region. Some demands that the president of the entity, Alfonso Segura, expressly addressed to the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, present at the employer’s act that served to analyze the expectations of 2021, as well as to put the challenges on the table and the main demands of the sector.

After the assembly meeting, a day of analysis took place, under the title ‘The necessary investments for the Region’, in which the president of the national association of large construction companies and infrastructure concessionaires Seopan, Julián Núñez, intervened, who warned that

the collapse of tenders during the past year is noticeable in the lower production in 2021, although he hopes that with the arrival of European funds ‘Next Generation’ the important leap can already be made from 2022.

Segura highlighted about public investments that “the sector has recovered its pre-Covid-19 levels, both in terms of employment and the number of companies. However,

This recovery has not been thanks to the increase in public investment, but to private investment that, despite the great uncertainty that exists in the markets, has maintained activity and job creation.

And it is that 2020 closed with a fall in investment of 69%, compared to 2019 and 77% compared to 2018. It was also found that the average term for the award of a tender is three months, rising to five months in the case of works worth more than 500,000 euros. «

These delays in deadlines cause an imbalance in commercial relationsHence, it is one of the demands of the sector ”, warns the leader of the Chamber of Contractors.

The

increase in material prices was another of the important topics that were discussed in the assembly. An aspect on which the president of the ‘lobby’ Seopan also showed special concern. Keep in mind that

the so-called deindexation law blocks the price revisionIn addition, the price review system contained in the Contract Law is applied very rarely, “this makes the viability of many projects put into question because the extra cost suffered by construction companies cannot be sustained over time.” Alfonso Segura also pointed out.

In his opinion, “it is necessary to put in place some mechanism to rebalance the contracts economically so that they are viable. On the one hand, the repeal of said rule; and, on the other, the reestablishment of the system of price revision clauses in public contracts ”. Because the representative of the Murcian contractors considers that «

the auction must be discarded as a means of adjudication, since it gives rise to awards and offers with abnormally low prices, which originate projects of insufficient quality ”.

Finally, other relevant issues were addressed, such as the lack of manpower; the commitment to ecological transition and digital transformation, among other issues. “The investment in public works is not an investment expense,” emphasized the representative of the Murcian contractors, who concluded that “for every million euros that is ceased to be executed in construction, there are 15 fewer jobs that are generated or maintained.” .