Public employment is one of its flags and since Pedro Sánchez governs, public workforces have not stopped growing, although in a very unequal way between administrations. The statistics reflect that since 2018 the payroll of state employees has increased by 407,139, which represents 16% more, and that the bulk of these new occupations have been concentrated mostly in the autonomous communities. The autonomies have absorbed 95% of the new employees, compared to around 2% in the city councils and 3.8% in the State. This unequal distribution is having a dent in the services that the Administration provides to citizens, in the form of waiting lists to be attended to in organizations such as Social Security, SEPE or the Tax Administration. Getting an appointment at one of them continues to be a complicated mission, which is why today the unions will once again ask the Government to comply with the commitment made by the former Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, and eliminate the replacement rate in 2025. The head of Public Service, Óscar López, has summoned the unions to begin negotiating the working conditions of public employees. The meeting takes place after officials took to the streets throughout Spain last weekend to demand the continuity of Muface and on Monday to demand the opening of a negotiation that will address pending labor issues, such as the salary increase for 2025. The last salary agreement was sealed only between the Executive with UGT and CC.OO. and included an increase of 9.5% in three years, which expire this December. CSIF complains that this agreement, from which it was withdrawn, has caused public employees to lose 6% of purchasing power since 2022. Overall, public employees earned an average of 34,038 euros at the end of 2022, which is 4,212 euros more in five years and 26% more than the average salary charged in Spain. This stood at 26,949 euros at the end of 2022, almost 3,000 euros more in five years, according to INE data. The payroll of public employees has grown by 28% since Pedro Sánchez governed, 35,727 million more. From the 128,302 million euros that the bill represented in 2018, it rose to 164,029 million in 2023. So far this year the bill has increased by 4.6%, reaching 83,488 million, according to the National Accounts. Partial retirementToday’s meeting will be the first that has taken place with the unions since the Government was established in November 2023 and will take place after the Constitutional Court has admitted an appeal for protection from CSIF for civil servants to recover their pay. extra since 2020, the year in which former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero cut the salaries of public employees. CSIF has welcomed the call for the negotiating table, although it regrets that so much time has been lost. “We consider it urgent to begin negotiating next year’s salary increase, a new salary agreement, the elimination of the replacement rate, the 35-hour day and a new public employment offer for 2025.” The center headed by Miguel Borra will also ask the Government about the stabilization plans, and the agreement with Brussels in the Recovery Plan, to leave the temporary employment rate in the Administration at 8% at the end of this year, when it is now around 30%. Without forgetting the continuity of Muface. As a previous step to the meeting, the Government announced yesterday that it has reached an agreement with CC.OO. and UGT to recover the right to partial retirement for public employees, a retirement modality that can be accessed from the age of 60 and that allows you to collect a part of the pension while continuing to work part-time. In most cases it is linked to a relief contract. This commitment will be materialized by modifying the Consolidated Text of the Basic Statute of Public Employees and must still be negotiated.

