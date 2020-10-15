In some cities, the last speeches by the executive are deemed incomprehensible. This is the case in Melun (Seine-et-Marne) where we seem to lose interest in politics and where we admit no longer understanding, like this restaurant manager. “There are times when we can sit at the counter, others not. We don’t know. It doesn’t inspire confidence,” he admits. In this city, political speech seems to have lost some credit. Three quarters of voters did not vote in the last municipal elections, a record.

People no longer trust Emmanuel Macron. “One day, you have to stand one meter away. Another, you have to stand two meters, then four meters. It’s never the same,” laments a man. “It doesn’t really inspire confidence”, notes a woman. In the street, the police make their rounds to ensure proper compliance with health instructions, but mistrust of the presidential word remains anchored. “It’s not straightforward. It would be easy to say what’s going on. It’s very vague.”, regrets a resident. For the mayor of Melun, this is also explained by the great expectation placed in the word of the Head of State, who disappoints. According to a recent poll, the words of the president inspire confidence in less than one in three French people.

