The Turin banker Massimo Segre prepared a party in the garden of his mansion, one of the most renowned villas in Turin, to celebrate the birthday of his partner, the businesswoman Cristina Seymandi, and to also apparently celebrate their engagement. He invited dozens of friends and carefully prepared everything: the atmosphere, the music, the food and a speech. But this turned out to be a poisoned speech, which has shocked Italian high society and could end up in court.

At one point in the evening, Segre approached the DJ’s table, picked up the microphone and cleared his voice. Everyone thought that he was going to announce her marriage to Seymandi. At first it seemed like a normal engagement speech: the man thanked his friends, confessed that he was a little excited and even received some applause. Until the tone changed and the festive atmosphere began to freeze. “I have always thought that to love a person is to wish their good, even more than one’s own. In this case, I want to give Cristina the freedom to love. Specifically, to another person, a well-known lawyer, ”he launched without blinking. Next to him, his until then partner looked at him incredulously, who, still with a bouquet of flowers in hand, had been stunned contemplating the scene. “Dear Cristina, I know how mentally and sexually in love you are with him, as you have confided in him. And I know that before him you had a relationship with a well-known industrialist, ”she snapped.

“Do not think that I am pleased to look like a cuckold in front of all of you,” he continued, addressing the almost 100 attendees. Afterwards, he began to expose a string of alleged betrayals, lies from her and all kinds of dirty laundry. “She is so good at telling her truths that he could not let her tell the reason why I am ending our coexistence tonight,” added the Italian. And he pointed out: “Dear Cristina, go to Mykonos with your lawyer. Be happy with him, it’s all paid for, just like the trip to Vietnam.” He also reproached her fiancée until then for having turned him against her children, the result of a previous marriage, to the astonishment of the attendees, now angry at having been involved in this farce prepared in detail for a long time. time.

The five-minute video of the poisoned speech, which it is unclear who recorded and leaked, has spread like wildfire through social media and the media, provoking all kinds of reactions. Those of the protagonists have not been lacking either, who these days are crossing all kinds of darts in the Italian press. The particular way of washing dirty laundry in public by these members of high society has had a considerable impact on the transalpine country.

Cristina Seymandi considers herself a victim of “gender violence”, has defined public humiliation as a gesture of “aberrant violence” and has assured that she is considering taking legal action against her ex-partner. She reproaches him that she prepared her perverse surprise in detail in advance, including her leaving the party, from her own house, accompanied by four bodyguards. “When she started talking I thought it was a joke. Then I was petrified. It was an act of abhorrent violence. Not to mention the comments on social networks with obscene words and phrases. If the same thing had happened with the inverted parts, the reactions would have been very different. On the other hand, I am a woman, and in this world that makes a big difference ”, she has defended herself. in an interview with the newspaper Il Corriere della Sera. And she has added: “He could have sought dialogue with me. Perhaps we would have come to the same conclusions, but in a completely different way. He preferred to do this, throw it all away, causing so much pain to everyone, and I don’t understand why. Serious things are solved in another way”. She has also launched a message: “I want to make it clear that freedom is not granted to me, but rather it is my inalienable right as a person and as a woman.”

Both were well known only in finance and political circles and unknown to the general public. Until now. Seymandi, 47, daughter of a well-known Turin accountant, well connected to the Turin upper class, enterprising businesswoman, political buff, collaborator of the city’s previous mayor, Chiara Appendino, of the 5 Star Movement, and managing director of one of the Massimo Segre companies, has confessed that he will not be able to cut all ties with his ex-partner because they will have to continue working together. Massimo Segre, 64, is an accountant, businessman and banker from Turin, and belongs to a family well connected to the financial elites of northern Italy.

He has defended himself against the accusations through a letter published in the Turin newspaper The stamp, in which he affirms that “there is no violence in telling the truth publicly.” And she continues: “Reporting that Mrs. Seymandi, even before getting engaged [utiliza el verbo sposare, casarse] with me, he had other sentimental relationships, it is not violence: it is a fact that —if the relationship had been that of an open couple— it would not have been preclusive for our marriage”. In addition, he has justified his concept of “freedom” in the couple. “He spoke of the freedom to love. Exactly three years ago, when I slipped my mother’s sapphire onto Cristina’s finger, asking her to marry me and obtaining her consent, I was no longer free to love others and so it should have been for her. This was the pact we sealed with my family’s ring.” The banker has also clarified that he decided to make that speech to “protect himself.” “I tried to put it succinctly that night: Mrs. Seymandi is so adept at telling her own view of reality that I absolutely had to preserve my reputation, the greatest gift my parents left me. The only way to avoid distorted narratives, when not totally fanciful, was to take the initiative in front of all her friends, before she could tell who knows what about me if she left her in private, “said the banker.

The Italian Data Protection Authority has opened an investigation for a possible breach of personal data after the disclosure of personal information during the party in Turin, according to local media. Psychologists and anthropologists have also intervened to explain the strange fascination that the case is generating. “Private vices beaten in public, sex and high society: could these horns be ignored? It is pure Italian comedy”, has argued the intellectual and anthropologist Marino Niola. And he explained: “Italy is a Latin country: familiar, virile, macho. We are a society of honor and not of guilt: betrayal, for a person, means not being able to enforce their reputation. In certain cultures, I’m thinking of the Sicilian, talking about a cuckold is a maximum offense. Worse than other grievances.”

There are even those who compare this soap opera with the case of Shakira and Piqué. “He [Segre] He has publicly humiliated his girlfriend at her birthday party. She [Shakira] wrote a song that tarnished the reputation of the man who cheated on her: are we sure that the two cases are not alike? ”, writes the magazine Vanity Fair. And he adds: “The mechanism is basically the same: take revenge for the partner’s betrayals by exposing them in public to gain empathy and understanding from others.”