He Valencia Basket plays with public in the Women’s League, no audience in the Endesa League, and with public in the Euroleague. It is the same club, the same sport and the same city, but it depends on which competition it plays, whether or not it welcomes the presence of fans. Not many, because the protocols of the pandemic they are still very restrictive. But it is still a shocking contradiction. He Valencia, which this Thursday will debut in Europe with 400 attendees, it is just one example, but there are several more. In Vitoria, the Basque authorities approved this Wednesday the presence of 600 people in the continental premiere of the Baskonia before him Madrid, a team that has also had spectators in the Euskal Kopa in front of Bilbao, just as the Araski in the female, while the seats are empty in the ACB.

Everything has an explanation, however complicated it may seem. The Endesa League is one of the three competitions considered professional in the Sports Law, Next to the First and the Second football, so it is mentored by the CSD, who prefers not to make exceptions in the stands to maintain equality. The Women’s League Basketball, like the rest, is a legislatively ‘non-professional’ tournament, so its protocols depend on the regional authorities. International tournaments, as such, do not hang on either advice and, consequently, adapt their regulations to local regulations. That creates another mixed scenario, because only eight of the 18 teams in the Euroleague will play with an audience, with figures so disparate that they range between 400 spectators in Valencia and 7,500 in Kaunas. If that’s not enough of a mess, add another ingredient: Joventut gathered more than 3,000 people on Wednesday, while the Barça will play the next day without people, both in Catalonia, because the final decision is made by the owner of the facility. A gibberish that defines the chaos that the virus leads to.