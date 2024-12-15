The public street in the center of Madrid that has been closed to the Church for two centuries and that the PSOE asks to open now

A street and a small square in Madrid de los Austrias, in the historic heart of the capital, have been closed to the public for almost 200 years despite having a public character and being next to several emblematic buildings. This is the Panecillo Passage, which few inhabitants of the city know because almost no one has passed through it since 1829, when it was closed to the passage of people.

The passage can be reached both from Calle de la Pasa (next to Plaza Conde de Barajas) and from Calle de San Justo. Two fences located next to its entrance prevent access. The street is flanked by the Pontifical Church of San Miguel, the Archbishop’s Palace, the Casa Palacio del Conde de Miranda and the Convento de las Carboneras.

Inside there is a historic garden with level 2 protection, according to the catalog of the Madrid City Council itself. Its current state is only known from the photos of those staying in tourist apartments located in the Casa Palacio. He also appears in some scenes of “Amar es para siempre”.

The curiously named passageway – it is named after the delivery of bread to the needy through a window – can currently only be accessed by the Church and the owners of the Palace House, since both are the ones who have the keys.

The PSOE will ask this Monday when the Almeida Government plans to regularize the patrimonial situation of the Pasadizo del Panecillo “so that the citizens of Madrid can use it as the public road that it is,” says the document of the question, to which Somos Madrid has had access .

The initiative is brought to the Urban Planning Commission by councilor Antonio Giraldo, who has told in an extensive thread on social networks the history of the passage, which was closed in the 19th century due to the security problems that existed in the area.

The person in charge of responding to the socialists will be the Urban Planning delegate, Borja Carabante. His department recently confirmed to the PSOE that the street is classified as a public road, but that it is not registered as registered in the municipal land heritage.

“We ask the City Council to do it, to process it, not to remove the gates, which are historical, but to remove the padlocks,” socialist sources tell this newspaper. We will have to wait until this Monday to see what the council responds.