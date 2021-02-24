The Sports venues in the Region of Murcia will reopen their doors to the public starting next weekend. This has been the decision of the special commission for the presence of the public in stadiums and pavilions created by the Regional Government for this purpose, meeting at noon this Wednesday. Jimbee, among other teams, will already be able to count on the encouragement of their audience at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena next Saturday (12 noon) in their match against Palma Futsal.

In the coming weeks Murcian Second B teams, such as UCAM, Real Murcia, Yeclano and Lorca Deportiva, will also be able to do the same. It should be remembered that both UCAM, which plays in the Endesa Basketball League, or Cartagena, which competes in professional football, are outside of this decision, as it is a professional sport legislated by its own organizers.

Fans already had the possibility to access the stadiums at the beginning of January 2021, a measure that only lasted until the middle of the same month due to the strong incidence of the third wave of the pandemic. In any case, the use of a mask will be mandatory along with other sanitary measures, and the facilities may only register the 50% of the capacity until new order.