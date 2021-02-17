This Thursday, the organizers of the Australian Open confirmed that the public will be able to be present again at the matches of the first Grand Slam of the year. In total, a maximum of 7,477 fans for confrontation, since the health authorities lifted the confinement that had them outside the stands since Saturday.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we will welcome the public again in Melbourne Park, with a maximum presence of 7,477 people per session,” said Craig Tiley, president of the Tennis Federation of the oceanic country. The attendance figure represents 50 percent of the capacity of the Rod Laver stadium, where the main matches will be played

In this way, tennis fans will be able to return to attend Grand Slam matches from the stands, after their entry was banned on February 12 in the match between Novak Djokovic, world number 1, and Taylor Fritz (31).

“The anti-COVID measures that we had will continue, and we opened the areas (there were three separate ones depending on the ticket chosen for the event) so that everyone can access the full site and enjoy both the Grand Slam Oval and the Garden Square. We look forward to four amazing days of tennis and seeing everyone back at the Australian Open, “added Tiley.

The first confirmed semi-final is made up of the Serbian number 1 in the world and Russian revelation Aslan Karatsev, who is ranked 114th in the ATP rankings. Both will meet this Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, after beating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2, Daniil Medvedev surpassed the quarterfinals and is now waiting for the winner of the match to be played this Wednesday by Rafael Nadal, world number two, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5).

With information from AFP.