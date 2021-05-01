A photograph published on Francesca Thyssen’s Instagram account this week seems to confirm that peace has been sealed in the Thyssen family, just in the year that marks the centenary of the birth of Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, the billionaire businessman who has gone down in history as one of the world’s great art collectors.

In the picture, published last Monday, Francesca Thyssen, one of the baron’s five children, smiles openly while hugging Carmen Cervera and Borja Thyssen, whom the baron adopted after marrying his fifth and last wife. To complete the reconciliation, the photograph also shows Blanca Cuesta, Borja’s wife for almost 14 years and mother of their five children, whom the baroness did not see with good eyes when the wedding with her son was announced and whom he has defended. even at the cost of not speaking to his mother for years. Although it is true that in this distancing, widely publicized by the magazines, economic reasons also had a lot to do, summarized in the mother’s desire to protect her heritage against the son’s desire to live even more comfortably than he does.

It could be one more image of any well-connected family – and in this case, extraordinarily rich – but its meaning goes further, because the disagreements between Borja Thyssen and his mother are so well known as Francesca has been the most combative of the siblings. to his father’s last wife after his death, when the discrepancies over his inheritance began. Those who closely followed the process and the negotiations between the lawyers of the widow and the children, who until then had a good relationship with the baron but not excessive contact between all of them because they were children of four different mothers, speculate that Carmen Cervera was the that she could lose something else along the way because she was the one that got a very substantial part of the Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza art collection and in return gave up a lot of heritage.

Be that as it may, for more than a year the relationship between Francesca and her stepmother has been painted in a different color, and the agreement reached by the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza with the Fundación Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza de la that is creative. An agreement by which the institution undertakes to exhibit two samples a year of its extensive collection of contemporary art, something that was previously a taboo subject for the baroness. The text that accompanies the publication of the photograph is surprisingly explicit: “Today was another very special family day with Tita, Borja and Blanca at the Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum. We were visiting the huge new project that Guillermo Solana has to remodel most of the museum, including the wonderful collection of Tita that we all pray that it will remain in the museum ”, says Francesca. And he continues: “This is possibly the best gift we can give my father, on his centenary, that we all make the effort to get along better, that we make all our contributions to the museum possible (…) It should be noted that the greatest contribution of this year it has been and always will be Tita’s. And having Borja’s support is essential for all of this to happen! ”.

A full-fledged reconciliation that Francesca already announced in some way in an interview with EL PAÍS held at the end of September 2019 and in which she marked a date: April 13, 2021, the centenary of her father’s birth: “ I’ve already told my brothers, ‘Guys, this is our last chance to make amends,’ he said then. Now his own wish seems to have been fulfilled and although the pandemic has undermined any commemorative act that would have reunited the whole family beyond the exhibitions and conferences that are taking place in the museum, there have been gestures that speak of the change of direction of his relations. Such as the loan of works that belong to the private collections of Baron Thyssen’s children and that have been part of the exhibition on German expressionism that opened at the end of last year and ended in February, the 20 pieces of Treasures of the Collection Thyssen family that dotted the rooms of the permanent collection for two weeks or those that will arrive for the great exhibition on American painting that will open next fall. A moment in which, if sanitary measures allow it, there may be more images that confirm that harmony has returned to the clan and that if Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza were alive he would only have to worry, as his descendants do now, to enjoy “the largest private collection in the world created by the members of a single family.” Francesca’s word.