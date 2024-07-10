The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Region of Murcia has requested the opening of an oral trial against the current general secretary of the PSOE in that autonomous community, José Vélez, who is being investigated for alleged crimes of administrative prevarication and embezzlement of funds in relation to the organization of bullfights between 2017 and 2019, when he was mayor of Calasparra (10,133 inhabitants).

The public prosecutor’s office has sent a letter to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, which is investigating the case, in which it points out that the investigation phase has left sufficient evidence that Vélez could have committed irregularities in the management of the contract to operate the Calasparra bullring from 2017 to 2019. The prosecution is also asking for two socialist councillors from those years to be prosecuted, José Merino and Jordi Arce, who has also held the position of regional PSOE Organisation Secretary, as well as the administrator of Chipé Producciones SL, the company that operated the bullring.

The complaint against the Murcian socialist leaders came from two other councillors of the town, who had already filed complaints against them on several occasions for other reasons, in proceedings that have ended up being archived. In this case, they consider that Vélez and his team committed irregularities in the organisation of the Feria Taurina del Arroz, a private event that in the years that are the subject of the complaint was organised by the company Chipé Producciones. In 2017 and 2018, according to the complaint, the Town Hall that Vélez directed signed an agreement with that company to be able to use its bulls in the traditional bull runs that take place during the town’s patron saint festivities, which are held on the same dates as the bullfighting fair.

The City Council paid 30,000 and 37,000 euros respectively for this, amounts which, according to the complainants, lacked reports supporting these costs and the increase from one year to the next. The following year, in 2019, the owner of the bullring broke relations with Chipé Producciones, but the City Council authorised the rental of the facilities for the celebration of the event at the expense of the public coffers for 35,000 euros, according to the complaint. Afterwards, it handed over its management to the Chipé company without receiving any financial compensation and without any official records and publications on the matter, and paid another 18,000 euros to the company to use its bulls in the bull runs.

Vélez was mayor of Calasparra between 2014 and 2020, when he was appointed delegate of the central government in the Region of Murcia. He held that position until the regional and municipal elections in May 2023, in which he headed the PSOE list for the presidency of the autonomous community. Currently, he is the general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia and spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly.