From: Martina Lippl

The recent search operation at the Arade reservoir in Portugal raised hopes. Is the Maddie McCann case about to make a breakthrough after more than 16 years?

Braunschweig – The large-scale search operation in the case of the missing Maddie McCann came as a surprise to many. What and why are the police looking for in this very place? A creepy find at the Arade reservoir is said to have triggered the latest operation in Portugal. However, there has been no sign of Madeleine McCann for more than 16 years. The then three-year-old disappeared from a holiday resort on Praia de Luz in Portugal in 2007. Now the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is commenting on the search operation for the first time.

Maddie McCann case: objects seized – public prosecutor comments

“The search operation carried out last week in the area of ​​the Arade reservoir in Portugal ended on Thursday after three days as planned,” says a press release from Thursday (June 1, 2023). And further: “A previously precisely defined area along the reservoir was completely searched for possible pieces of evidence.”

Maddie McCann case: Police combed the area around the Arade reservoir in Portugal in May 2023.

So far, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office has held back with details, referring to “investigative tactical reasons” and apparently sticking to this line: “As part of the measure, some items were secured”, which would be evaluated in the coming days and weeks.

“It is not yet possible to say whether individual items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case,” the prosecutor said. Also, whether it is a “bra strap”, clothes and plastic objects, like the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha already reported last week, remains open for the time being. So it’s no wonder that a renowned forensic scientist has come up with three possible theories.

Missing Maddie McCann: Any Leads or Evidence Leading to Breakthrough?

In the case of the missing Maddie McCann, the 46-year-old German Christian B. is a key figure in the eyes of the investigators. The convicted sex offender is the prime suspect. Investigators are convinced that Christian B. kidnapped and murdered the British girl in 2007. But her body was never found. Christian B. lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. The authorities have not yet brought charges against B. in the Maddie case.

It remains to be seen whether evidence or clues related to the disappearance of Maddie McCann have been found at the reservoir in Portugal. Even the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is slowing down: “The investigations conducted here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for a long time. (ml)