The State Prosecutor’s Office has made clear that impersonation, official, academic, or officially recognized university titles are a crime punishable by law.

The Public Prosecution indicated, in its accounts on social media, that Article 251 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding a year or a fine of no less than ten thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who publicly and unlawfully wears an official uniform or clothing belonging to it. The law is a group of people or wore a special clothing with a higher rank than his rank, carried a nishan, a medal, a sign, or a mark for a position, or assumed a title from officially recognized honorary, official, academic, or university titles, a military rank, or a public representative quality.

This provision shall also apply if the dress, medal, or any other thing is mentioned in a foreign country.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Attorney’s continuous campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.