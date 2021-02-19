The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts @uae_pp, the obligations of the director of the educational institution or other facilities in the event of an infection with any communicable disease such as Corona disease “Covid 19” for any of the students or employees of the facility.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 12 of Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 Concerning the Control of Communicable Diseases, which stipulates that if the director of the educational institution or other facilities suspects the occurrence of a communicable disease among any of the students or employees of the facility, he must refer the suspect If it is proven that he has this disease, he must inform the Ministry or the health authority about it immediately, and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The director of the educational institution or other facilities, the ministry and the health authority must isolate the injured person and those who are in contact with him, or quarantine them whether by preventing them from attending the facility or in any way that prevents them from mixing with others, taking into account the periods indicated in Table 2 attached to this law, or those that Determined by the Ministry and the health authority.

It is also not permissible for the director of the educational institution or other facilities to accept the return of a person with a communicable disease to the facility from which he has been removed except after fulfilling all the conditions decided by the ministry or health authority for the return of the injured to the facility to which he belongs.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to enhance the legal culture among all members of society and raise awareness and address the Corona pandemic.





