The Canary Islands High Prosecutor’s Office is clear that the new protocol of the Canary Islands Government, which makes the reception of migrant minors conditional on a series of procedures that would force the children to be kept in police custody for hours or even days, should not be applied. EL PAÍS has had access to the fiscal decree issued this Friday, a total amendment to the initiative of President Fernando Clavijo and which, despite what some local media have interpreted, is far from endorsing it. The text considers, among other things, that the new rules discriminate against minors who arrive in the islands by cayuco. “The protocol ignores the principle of non-discrimination. It treats unaccompanied foreign minors differently from any other minor. […] “It is clear that there is discrimination based on origin,” the file reads.

The new regional protocol, published last Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Canary Islands, requires certain prerequisites for the community to take in a migrant minor who is alone on the islands. It is a series of procedures that are the responsibility of the National Police above all and which mean delaying the child’s entry into an appropriate shelter. These include a complete police report, an interview, a formal act of handing over the minor between national and regional agents and confirmation that there is a place for the new arrival. Police sources consider that these rules are unviable in emergency and vulnerable situations such as those found every time a cayuco arrives. This Saturday three new boats arrived on the islands, two cayucos on El Hierro with 55 and 28 people, and a pneumatic one on La Gomera with 70 occupants. “We will continue to act as we have done until now, which was the correct way. For us, nothing has changed,” said a police commander.

Prosecutor María Farnés Martínez warns that the application of the new requirements represents a relinquishment of powers that is exclusive to the autonomous communities and that the protocol cannot impose obligations on other actors who have not even signed it. “The protocol presupposes a new procedure of state competence that currently does not exist nor is it provided for in the legislation.” […] a procedure that the autonomous community of the Canary Islands imposes on another administration (the General Administration of the State) and in which the Public Prosecutor’s Office must intervene,” he maintains. And he adds: “A protocol can never establish procedural rules that go against the law, or that oblige others who are not those who have signed it. As a final note, the Public Prosecutor’s Office warns that if the children are not taken in “immediately” it would be a crime of abandonment.

The arrival of children and adolescents in cayucos to the islands has led to a reception crisis, first, and then to a political crisis. The attempt at negotiation between Coalición Canaria and the central government to change the immigration law and thereby force the communities to be more supportive of the reception failed in July with the no of Junts, PP and Vox in Congress. And, since then, the mistrust and anti-immigration messages from the right have only grown without a solution in sight. With more than 5,300 migrant children and adolescents in its care, the Canarian government is at its wits’ end and is trying out strategies to find a way out, from signing agreements with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to resume the negotiation of the change of the law to the controversial protocol with which it intended to discharge more responsibility on the police and the prosecution and gain time before taking charge of each new minor.

After the prosecutor’s position was made public on Friday, the vice president of the Canary Islands, the popular Manuel Domínguez, assured this Saturday that his government will comply with the decree. Domínguez, however, has insisted that what the new protocol aims at is “for the law to be complied with.” This is “to stop doing things the way they have been done until now,” so that migrant minors are handed over by the police not to NGOs, as until now, but to an autonomous official. [un policía] and “in an individualised manner, with a photograph, fingerprint, identification and so that we know where the minor is going to go”. The vice-president of the PP asked: “Where do we send them? To centres that are saturated? If the Public Prosecutor’s Office tells us that we have to send them there, we will never hesitate to do so. Because we do not have more reception centres. Are they better cared for where they are currently or in the centres to which they are diverted? That is where we will have to come to an agreement in order to then provide the service, the guardianship, the care, the pampering that these boys and girls who come to our land need”.

The Prosecutor’s decree leaves no doubt as to what must be done. The responsibility for protection will always lie with the autonomous community and “will never be the responsibility of the Administration, except in the case of modification of the corresponding Statute of Autonomy.” Furthermore, attention must be immediate and, as established by the Civil Code, in “urgent cases there must be no procedural or formal requirements.”

Each page of the decree is an amendment to the initiative of the Canarian Executive. The prosecution considers the premise on which the entire protocol is based to be incorrect, that a child who is in police custody cannot be considered to be abandoned. “This statement, which is the gateway to the protocol’s actions, cannot be understood as correct,” concludes the prosecutor. “There is no clearer situation of a minor in abandonment than that of unaccompanied foreign minors, since as a consequence of their lack of accompaniment and in the absence of responsible adults, it will be the public administration that must grant them comprehensive protection,” she adds. Martínez also questions the excessive role attributed to the police and opposes the fact that the delivery of children should be done between agents of the National Police and agents of the autonomous police “without taking into account or analysing the repercussions that the police intervention can have on the minors, especially when they are foreigners and are alone.”

Even the hearing of the minor to better understand his personal circumstances and whether he has relatives in Spain, another of the requirements that the Canarian Government began to demand before accepting minors in its centres, clashes with the supposed interest of the child who seeks to be protected. “Certainly the minor must be heard, but it must be for a reason. It is clear that a minor who has just arrived on land after a journey in which he has put his life in danger is not in a position to be heard with guarantees, much less, as the protocol seems to indicate, that he should state that he has a relative or a close friend somewhere other than the Canary Islands and that therefore action should be taken in that sense, since this would imply a clear risk for the minor,” he concludes.

The Government shares the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. This Friday, the Ministers of the Interior, Migration, Territorial Policy and Youth held an urgent meeting to study how to deal with the challenge that Clavijo was launching. At the meeting, as EL PAÍS reported, the possibility of going to the Constitutional Court to clarify the jurisdictional issue was put on the table and the Ministry of Youth promised to send the Public Prosecutor’s Office a legal report arguing that the protocol violates the fundamental rights of children. “It represents a violation of the rights of minors by limiting the protection of minors in the autonomous territory,” maintains Sira Rego’s team.