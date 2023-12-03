Is Roger L. the man who was arrested on April 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. for driving with too much alcohol? The police, who had a man in a gray Nissan Pixo near Leersum take a breath test, say yes. The driver did not have his driver’s license with him, but the police determined his identity by asking him for his personal details, asking control questions and comparing the man with a passport photo that they had in a system.

Roger L. objects to the penalty notice that he subsequently found in the mailbox. He wasn’t that person at all, he says. According to L., he was at boxing training in Amsterdam that evening from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Plus, he doesn’t have a Nissan Pixo at all. L. states that it is unjustified that he lost his driver’s license last May as a result of all this.

parcel delivererRoger L. I need my driver’s license for everything I do

“I don’t know how to proceed anymore,” says Roger L., who wears his long dreads in a black bonnet. “I need my driver’s license for everything I do.” L. delivers packages. He was working on a taxi pass. “My plans are being taken away from me,” he says. He says that he has been working hard and late for the past seven years, partly to care for his two young children. “Now I am a burden to everyone.”

In the court in Utrecht, L. may call witnesses to support his denial. The first one is picked up from the waiting area. It is Roger L’s boxing trainer. He had started boxing that month and did not miss a single training session that month, the trainer stated under oath. “Otherwise I would have known.”

Roger L.’s girlfriend also testifies. She had a bingo night with friends that Thursday. Normally they are always on Friday, but that time it happened to be on Thursday – that’s why she says she still remembers it. Because both she and Roger had to go away, her mother looked after the children. “Roger left the house around half past six or a quarter to seven to go to his training, and I was still waiting for my mother.” In that scenario, L. could not be near Leersum, where the breath test was taken, by 7 p.m. due to the distance. Later that evening, L. and his girlfriend met again in her house, where they practically live together.

In a written statement she made earlier, she wrote that L. was at her home all evening. What about that, the judge wants to know. “Maybe I should have written it all down in more detail, but that didn’t occur to me.”

The public prosecutor finds the statements of the witnesses questionable. “There are too many uncertainties to carry any weight,” he says. Moreover, the police report drawn up that evening contains a signature that, according to the officer, has “strong similarities” with the signature under L’s statement of opposition. “That gives me extra conviction that it was the suspect.” He demands a fine of 550 euros.

Roger L.’s lawyer is given the floor. “When I compare those signatures, with the best will in the world I see no similarities,” he says. Moreover: “The police only checked personal details. No identification has taken place. They also didn’t take a photo, as often happens in these types of cases. No fingerprints were taken. And no investigation has been done into the car on this license plate. Now the officer very vaguely places the burden of proof on us. But it should be the other way around: the Public Prosecution Service must provide evidence and I don’t think the evidence that the public prosecutor comes up with is strong.”

Was it Roger L., that evening in the Nissan Pixo? That is the question the judge must answer at the end of the hearing. “But I don’t have an answer to that question. There are too many doubts. That is why I am going to acquit you.” Roger L.’s loved ones, who are sitting in the hearing room, have tears in their eyes. Roger L. is bewildered. He can move on with his life.