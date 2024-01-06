Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the Attorney General of the State, ordered the referral of 84 defendants, most of whom are members of the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization in the Emirates, to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (State Security Court) to be tried for the crime of establishing another secret organization for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on state territory.

The defendants had hidden this crime and its evidence before being arrested and tried in Case No. (17) of 2013 State Security Penalty.

Based on sufficient information and investigations; The Public Prosecutor ordered an investigation into the facts of this crime and assigned a lawyer to appear with each accused. After nearly six months of research and investigation and revealing the details of the crime and sufficient evidence of its commission, the Public Prosecutor decided to refer the accused to a public trial at the State Security Court, which is still ongoing. It began hearing witnesses after ordering the assignment of a lawyer to every accused who was unable to appoint a defense lawyer.