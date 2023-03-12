The State Public Prosecution warned, through a film it published on its accounts on social media yesterday, against advertising, promoting, mediating, dealing in any way, or encouraging dealing in a virtual or digital currency, a stored value unit, or any payment unit that is not officially recognized in the country. or without obtaining a license from the competent authority.

She indicated that the law on combating rumors and electronic crimes stipulates that whoever commits, through the information network, an information technology means, or a website, the act of promotion, shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 20,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. for a good or service through a misleading advertisement, or a method that includes incorrect data.