The State Prosecutor’s Office warned against collecting donations without a license, explaining that his punishment is imprisonment and a fine of up to 500 thousand dirhams, calling on individuals who wish to do good during the blessed month of Ramadan and help those in need to follow the correct methods stipulated by law.

The Public Prosecution indicated, through a film material through its accounts on social media, that Article (27) of Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, which stipulates that “shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, and no Exceeding 500 thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties, anyone who establishes or manages a website, or supervises it, or publishes information on the computer network or other information technology means to advocate or promote the collection of donations without a license approved by the competent authorities.

Article (8) of Federal Law No. 4 of 2018 in the matter of organizing and caring for mosques stipulated the prohibition of collecting donations and aid in mosques without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, and the penalty for this in accordance with Article (15) of the same law is imprisonment for a period not exceeding Three months and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties.

The Public Prosecution of the State indicated that any party wishing to practice this activity must obtain a prior license from the competent authorities in the state and called on all members of society to do good in the blessed month of Ramadan in the correct ways stipulated by law.





