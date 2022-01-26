The Public Prosecution summoned a number of people after circulating videos on social media platforms showing the state’s defenses responding to the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempts to target some vital facilities in the country. The Public Prosecution warned that such clips endanger vital and military installations and would affect the security and stability of society. Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, confirmed that deterrent legal measures will be taken against those who publish these materials. The Attorney General warned members of society of the dangers of publishing and circulating these materials on social media, calling for compliance with the laws in force in the country.

He cautioned that violating it would cause confusion in society. The Attorney General said that we are betting on the awareness of members of society not to contribute to the circulation of such legally prohibited materials.

The Public Prosecutor also cautioned about the effects and dangers of rumors and the negative consequences they cause to the state, which may amount to a threat to societal peace and the accompanying creation of panic and fear among individuals without real reasons and for reasons that have no basis in reality.

He stressed that state institutions pursue all forms of transparency in their disclosure of facts and information, explaining that the Public Prosecution will carry out its responsibilities in applying the law firmly towards these crimes and their perpetrators in the interest of the public interest and the security of members of society and to preserve public order and community peace.



