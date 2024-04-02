There will be no criminal charges for the fatal train accident near Voorschoten in April last year. That reports the Public Prosecution Service Tuesday. Investigation shows that no criminal offenses were committed, but that it was an accident.

In two days it will be exactly one year ago that a major train accident took place on the railway near Voorschoten. In the night of April 3 to 4, a freight train from DB Cargo collided with a crane vehicle from construction company BAM. That crane was on the track due to maintenance work. The 65-year-old man who was driving the crane was killed. Nineteen others were injured when an NS passenger train they were on derailed. This happened when the train ran over debris from the crane.

No errors were found in the communication prior to the accident between the crane operator and team management after an investigation by the Dutch Labor Inspectorate and the police. There were clear agreements about crossing the tracks that evening. It is not clear why the driver crossed the track with his vehicle earlier than agreed. According to the Public Prosecution Service, this is only an accident and no criminal offenses are involved.

