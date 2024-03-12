The Public Prosecution Service is today appealing the sentence against Richard de Mos, the former councilor of The Hague who is suspected of bribery. What De Mos sells as ombudsman policy is actually criminal cronyism, according to the justice department. Last year, the Public Prosecution Service demanded 22 months in prison and a professional ban of 4 years. But the court acquitted De Mos and the others.

