Over the past five years, the Public Prosecution Service has handed out penalties for serious crimes against the rules. It concerns 45 cases in which the suspect could receive a prison sentence of more than six years. The Public Prosecution Service itself confirms this after reporting by means of Fidelity† In such cases, a judge must intervene. There were 36 cases of aggravated assault and 9 cases of sexual assault.

Since 2008, the Public Prosecution Service has been allowed to issue a so-called penalty order in the case of minor offenses in order to somewhat relieve the high pressure on the judiciary. The suspect then no longer has to appear in court, but is punished by a public prosecutor. Last year, the Public Prosecution Service handed out sentences itself in 85,000 cases. In 2016 there were still 67,000. According to Fidelity this increase has to do with the corona crisis, in which the backlogs at the courts rose to such an extent that the Public Prosecution Service was assigned more cases.

Cannot be reversed

How exactly it could have happened that 45 times staff were wrongly distributed without the intervention of the judge is now being investigated, the spokesperson said. Penalties cannot be reversed. The Public Prosecution Service expects that the number of cases in which the agency itself judges violent and sexual offenses will decrease, writes Fidelity, because the directive for the application of the penalty order was tightened up last year. According to a spokesperson, the rules for public prosecutors are now written down much more clearly than before.

“Serious crimes should be judged by an independent judge,” lawyer Richard Korver told Fidelity† He has a lot of experience with violent and sex crimes. “That happens in public, so it also has a signaling function. The Public Prosecution Service sentences are not transparent. That gives the feeling of backrooms.”