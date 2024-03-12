The Public Prosecution Service is demanding a suspended prison sentence of six months, 240 hours of community service and a four-year professional ban against Richard de Mos. What De Mos sells as ombudsman policy is actually criminal cronyism, according to the justice department. The Public Prosecution Service does lower the stakes on appeal: last year the Public Prosecution Service demanded an unconditional prison sentence of 22 months.

