“The court has not followed us on all parts,” the OM reports on Tuesday. The public prosecutor said during the hearing that S. did want to earn as much money as possible with the drug X. The fact that S. earned tens of thousands of euros from the trade was a form of money laundering, according to the Public Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service therefore wants to submit this point and the entire case to the court again.
S. would have sent drug X to at least 1600 people. At least ten people subsequently committed suicide.
#Public #Prosecution #Service #appealed #sentence #years #supplying #drug
Leave a Reply