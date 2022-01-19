The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of a gang consisting of nine people to the court for committing the crime of money laundering obtained from fraud and the theft of the funds of others. A phone call, they open bank accounts in their names, extract ATM cards and manage these accounts through banking applications on smart phones, then deceive the victims by deceiving them through phone calls by claiming that they are bank employees claiming to update their data or win a financial prize, so they get the information Which allows them to enter the accounts of the victims, transfer the funds to the bank accounts that were opened for this purpose, then withdraw them in cash and deposit them in other accounts belonging to them, and then send these funds outside the country, as it was found that they forged some bank seals as well.

The prosecution indicated that legal measures were taken against them by referring them to the competent court for the original charges, and called on the public not to respond to fraudsters via telephone calls or by any means whatsoever, and to inform the competent authorities immediately about it.

And she stressed that she will demand the application of the most severe penalties against the accused, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 in the matter of countering money laundering crimes, combating terrorist financing and financing illegal organizations, for which the penalty is up to temporary imprisonment, and a fine of no less than three hundred thousand dirhams. And not more than ten million dirhams.