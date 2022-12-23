The State Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of the director of a private sector company for committing the crimes of fictitious employment of citizens in the company, forging electronic documents and issuing fictitious work contracts in which it proved, contrary to the truth, the existence of work relations between his company and some citizens, with the aim of circumventing Emiratization rates to obtain benefits and material support from the designated programs. For citizens employed in the private sector and benefiting from the advantages of “Nafes” programs, which is considered fraud to unlawfully seize state funds and in violation of the Law Regulating Labor Relations, the Law of Crimes and Penalties, and the controls set by the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council.
The State’s Attorney General had received a notification of the incident from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, so he ordered an urgent investigation, and the investigations resulted in proving these crimes against the company’s manager for having employed more than 40 citizens in a fictitious manner, with the help of some of his employees.
The Attorney General called on officials in the concerned private sector companies and units when conducting the Saudization of jobs in their companies to be up to the responsibility, to play their desired role in preparing the human cadres of citizens and developing their skills, and in contributing to economic development for the benefit of them and the United Arab Emirates.
#Public #Prosecution #orders #imprisonment #director #company #private #sector #proven #employed #citizens #nominal #manner
Leave a Reply