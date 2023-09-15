The Federal Capital Prosecution Office has begun investigating a group of defendants who are defrauding people by promoting counterfeit currencies on social media sites under the guise that they are authentic currencies and with discounts of up to 50% of the value of the real currency.

Investigations revealed that the defendants announced through social media the availability of frozen or suspended currencies and made them available to those wishing to obtain them in exchange for discounts on the basic price of up to 50%. When the victim communicates with them, a pick-up and delivery location is sent, and their collaborators from the internal gang formation come and deliver. The victim counterfeited currencies, obtained correct amounts in Emirati dirhams in return, and fled the site. The victim was surprised to find that he had been subjected to a fraud and his money had been replaced with counterfeit papers.

The Public Prosecution calls on the public to obtain currencies and exchange them with licensed authorities, and not to obey or believe what some people falsely promote on social media, targeting those seeking to get rich quickly.