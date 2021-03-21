The State Prosecutor has made it clear that there is no crime in an act committed in good faith that causes harm to another person when providing assistance.

The Public Prosecution noted, through a tweet that it posted on its accounts on social media, that according to Article 53 bis of the Federal Penal Code, there is no crime in an act committed in good faith and causing harm to another person when providing assistance or relief to him in cases that require urgent intervention for the sake of To save his life, or to avoid any damage to his body’s integrity, or to limit such damages.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





