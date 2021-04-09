The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, the punishment for the crime of breach of trust.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 404 of the Federal Penal Code, anyone who embezzles, uses or dispels sums, bonds, or any other money transferred to the detriment of those entitled to it is punishable by imprisonment or a fine whenever it is delivered to him in the form of a deposit, lease, mortgage or Naked use or agency.

In the application of this text, it is considered in the judgment of the partner agent over the joint money and the inquisitive about the money of the concerned person and whoever receives something for use in a specific matter for the benefit of its owner or someone else.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





