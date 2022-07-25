The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for attacking privacy using an information network.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, Article 44 stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than 6 months and a fine of no less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of the These two penalties are for anyone who uses a computer network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means, with the intention of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in cases other than those authorized by law in one of the following ways: 1. Overhearing or intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio or video materials.

2. Taking pictures of others in any public or private place, or preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic pictures.

3. Publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if they are true and real, with the intent of harming the person.

4. Taking pictures of the injured, dead, or victims of accidents or disasters, and transmitting or publishing them without the permission or approval of the concerned parties.

5. Tracking, monitoring, disclosing, transferring, disclosing, copying or retaining third party geographical location data.

Whoever uses an electronic information system or an information technology means to make any modification or processing to a registration or photo shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties. or scene, with intent to defame or offend another person.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



