The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has begun taking legal measures to implement the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to pardon a number of inmates of the penal and correctional institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the concerned authorities, with the aim of speeding up the return of those included in the pardon To their families in conjunction with the beginning of the month of Ramadan, and in a manner that achieves the main objective of this lofty decision to bring joy to those families in these blessed days.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, stressed that His Highness the President of the State was keen to give those covered by the pardon decision the opportunity to start a new page of their lives, reflecting the holistic vision of everything that achieves a decent and stable life for the people of the country and everyone who resides on the land of the UAE. To remain an oasis of security and stability under the rule of law and the protection of rights.

He pointed out that the opportunity given to inmates of penal and correctional institutions to adhere to good behavior and benefit from rehabilitation and training programs so that they have priority in obtaining the supreme pardon, should constitute an additional incentive to follow the laws and not violate or exceed them in any way, while ensuring that they do not return to committing crimes. crime and bear its consequences.

The value of the attention paid by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to the work of the Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi, to optimally carry out its role and responsibilities, as a representative of society and representative of the public right, in order to ensure Preserving the rights and freedoms of all members of society, and achieving prompt justice.



