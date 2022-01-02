The State Public Prosecution, through a film material published today on its social media accounts, clarified the crime of spreading rumors and false news, as stipulated in Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 52 of the aforementioned decree-law, whoever uses the information network or information technology means to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or re-circulate news or False statements, false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous reports, reports or rumors, contrary to what has been officially announced, or broadcasting sensationalist propaganda that could incite or provoke public opinion, disturb public security, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, or the system public or public health.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams if any of the aforementioned acts result in inciting or inciting public opinion against one of the state authorities or institutions, or if it is linked to a time of epidemics, crises, emergencies or disasters.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



