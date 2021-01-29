The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published today, Friday, on its social media accounts @uae_pp.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 22 of Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, which stipulates that each punishment is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or one of these two penalties every Whoever uses, without authorization, any information network, website, or information technology means to disclose confidential information that he obtained on the occasion of or because of his work.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.