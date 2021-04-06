The State Prosecutor’s Office explained, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, one of the forms of bribery crimes related to a public employee’s promise of a gift or advantage, to interfere or exploit influence with a public employee, or that employee’s acceptance or request for that bribe in exchange for exploiting his influence.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 237 bis of the Federal Penal Code, whoever promises a public employee or any other person, or offers to him, grants it, or gives it to him, is punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years. Directly or indirectly, to incite that public employee or person to exploit his actual or supposed influence, with the aim of obtaining an undue advantage in favor of the original instigator of that act, or for the benefit of any other person from the administration or public authority.

The same penalty shall be imposed on every public employee or any other person who asks for or accepts any gift, privilege, or grant that is not due in his interest or in the interest of another person, directly or indirectly, so that that public employee or person exploits his actual or supposed influence in order to obtain an undue advantage. From an administration or public authority.

The criminalization of this criminal behavior is one of the forms of protecting the public office and those in charge of it from all forms of bribery, especially what is aimed at inciting the public employee to exploit his influence and powers, and it also protects the public employee himself by criminalizing and punishing any person who enters himself merely to fulfill the employee’s promise of bribery in order to encourage him to exploit his influence.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Attorney’s continuous campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





