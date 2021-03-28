The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, the penalty for impersonating a public office.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 250 of the Federal Penal Code, anyone who assumes a public position shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and the same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who interferes in a public office or service, or performs one of its work or its requirements without being In a person assigned to it, in order to achieve an unlawful purpose or to obtain for himself or for others an advantage of any kind.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.

The Public Prosecution of the State: Imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years is a penalty for impersonating a public office. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/UETugATHq6 – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 28, 2021





