The State Public Prosecution clarified the penalty for flying a drone, in violation of the ban issued by the competent authorities.

The Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its accounts on social media, indicated that according to Article 176 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 regarding the Crimes and Penalties Law, it is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and not more than five years and a fine. Which is not less than 100,000 dirhams or one of these two penalties: “Anyone who flies over areas of the state’s territory in violation of the ban issued by the competent authorities, and flying with a drone is considered flying.”

And the attempt to do so shall be punished by imprisonment or a fine.



