The State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it is forbidden to publish any works intended for children that adorn behaviors contrary to public order and public morals.

The Public Prosecution noted on its social media accounts that according to Article 26 of the Child Rights Law “Wadima”, it is prohibited to publish, display, circulate, possess, or produce any visual, audio, printed, or games directed at the child that address the child’s sexual instincts or decorate him with violating behaviors. To the public order and public morals, or to encourage deviation in behavior.

Whoever violates this, according to Article 66 of the same law, is punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than / 100,000 / one hundred thousand dirhams and not exceeding / 400,000/ four hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





