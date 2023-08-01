The Federal Narcotics Prosecution has initiated an investigation with a suspect of Asian nationality on charges of possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances with the intent of trafficking. An accused of Asian nationality was arrested and a warehouse was prepared and equipped to store narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

It turned out that the accused smuggled these quantities to the state illegally by storing them professionally and disguising their contents, and it was found that the quantity, which weighs 48 tons and 693 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances, was prepared for trafficking and promotion within the country.

The Public Prosecution noted that these actions are a crime punishable by law in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and the Public Prosecution also calls on the honorable public to report any suspicion or activities related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.