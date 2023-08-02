The Federal Narcotics Prosecution has initiated an investigation with an Asian suspect on charges of possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances with intent to trade. An Asian suspect was arrested and a warehouse for storing narcotics and psychotropic substances was prepared and equipped.

It was found that the accused had illegally smuggled these quantities to the state by storing them professionally and disguising their contents. Prepared for trade and promotion within the country.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that these acts are a crime punishable by law, according to Federal Decree-Law No. (30) of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.