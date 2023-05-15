The State Public Prosecution announced that the Sharjah Public Prosecution Office has initiated an investigation with suspects of Asian nationality on charges of cultivating narcotic plants with the intent of trafficking, after a communication was received from the official of a residential building, stating that when he was carrying out maintenance work on the air-conditioning equipment in the building, he saw a group of plants that resemble narcotic plants. , so inform the police.

And the State Public Prosecution stated, through its official account on social media, that when the police moved to the apartment in question, after legalizing the procedures, a nursery was seized, which is a fully equipped tent to preserve plants, containing six plants suspected of being narcotic plants, and materials were also seized. And tools used for the abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances. The investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution revealed that the defendants prepared the apartment to grow narcotic plants for the purpose of trafficking, and investigations are being completed.

The Public Prosecution noted that cultivating narcotic plants is a crime punishable by law, according to Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and its punishment in the case of trafficking is death.