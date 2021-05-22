The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, the punishment for committing acts of witchcraft and sorcery.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 316 bis 1 of the Federal Penal Code, whoever commits an act of witchcraft or sorcery, whether it is a fact or deception, with or without consideration, is punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than fifty thousand dirhams. Witchcraft is a statement or an act that is contrary to Islamic law if it is intended to affect the body, heart, mind, or will of others, directly or indirectly, in reality or imagination. Among the following acts of sorcery are the following: camouflaging the eyes of people or controlling their senses or their hearts by any means to induce them to Seeing something contrary to the truth with the intention of exploiting them or influencing their beliefs or minds, claiming knowledge of the unseen, knowing secrets, or telling what is in the conscience by any means with the intention of exploiting people, and the court shall rule to deport the foreign convict from the state and in all cases the court shall rule to confiscate the seized items.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





