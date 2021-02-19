The State Public Prosecution stressed the need for the director of the educational institution, or other facilities, to not receive the student or employee with a communicable disease, unless he fulfills the conditions for return.

The prosecution, through a film material, published on its accounts on social media @uae_pp, determined the directors’ obligations in the event of an infection with any communicable disease, such as Corona disease (Covid-19), with a student or worker at the facility.

She said that Article (12) of Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 in the matter of combating communicable diseases stipulated that “if the director of the educational institution, or other facilities, suspects that a student or worker in the facility has contracted a communicable disease, he must refer The person suspected of being infected should be referred to the specialist doctor to examine him, and to give him a report indicating his sickness. If it is proven that he has the disease, the concerned health authority must be informed about it immediately, and appropriate measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The director of the educational institution, or other facilities, and the health authority must isolate the injured person and those who are in contact with him, or quarantine them, whether by preventing them from coming to the facility, or by any method that prevents them from mixing with others, taking into account the periods specified by this law, or those Determined by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the health authority.

In addition, the director of the educational institution or other facilities may not accept the return of a person with a communicable disease to the facility from which he was removed, unless all conditions are fulfilled.





