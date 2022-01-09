The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its social media accounts, the penalty for the crime of incitement not to comply with the legislation.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 27 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 in the matter of combating rumors and cybercrime, anyone who calls or incites shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams and not more than five hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. By publishing information on the information network or an information technology means, not to be bound by the legislation in force in the country.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.