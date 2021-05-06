The State Prosecutor’s Office has made clear that impersonation, official, academic, or officially recognized university titles are a crime punishable by law.

And the Public Prosecution indicated in its social media accounts that Article 251 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding a year or a fine of no less than ten thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who publicly and unlawfully wears an official uniform or clothing belonging to it. The law is a group of people who wore a special clothing with a higher rank than his rank, carried a nishana, a medal, a sign or a mark for a position, or assumed a title from the officially recognized honorary, official, scientific or university titles and a military ranks or a public representative quality. If the costume or the medal or any other thing mentioned for a foreign country.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Attorney’s continuous campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





