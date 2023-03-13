The Public Prosecution of the State clarified, through a film material that it published today on its accounts on social media, the penalty for destroying public, historical, national and private documents contained in Federal Law No. 7 of 2008 regarding the Archives and the National Library as a result of negligence.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 24, whoever causes a crime shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than two months and not more than a year, and a fine of no less than (3,000) three thousand dirhams and no more than (10,000) ten thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Destroying a document when the destruction occurred as a result of negligence. If the document on which the destruction occurred was the result of confidential negligence, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and not exceeding one year, and a fine of no less than (20,000) twenty thousand dirhams and no more than (50,000) fifty thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

Imposing the penalties stipulated in this law shall not prejudice any harsher penalty stipulated in any other law.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.