The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through its Twitter account, the punishment of someone who intentionally broadcasts news, data, or false or tendentious rumors, or broadcast exciting propaganda, if this would disturb public security, throw terror among people, or harm the public interest.
The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 198 bis of the Federal Penal Code, the penalty for imprisonment for a period of no less than a year is one year.
