Marieta and Miguel Frigentieach belonging to a side of the house of GH Dúowere The nominees who had one foot on the street During the week in the program. It was the public, as always, who chose who would be the expelled who stayed close to the final.

“The audience has decided that he must leave the house …Miguel Frigenti!”, advertisement Carlos Sobera. The journalist already had the feeling that he would be the one who would leave: “Marieta is a very dignified and very strong rival, with many followers”

Both hugged after knowing the resolution, being an emotional moment because they had managed to solve their differences During the week. “I’m doing well with my colleagues, I have shown that I have not divided the house,” said Frigenti.

“It gives me a lot of grief, because it has been a contestant of 10. I stay with the good,” Marieta said about his partner. On set, however, everything was very different. The defenders and collaborators started in applause and hugged to one another to see that Frigenti left.

Carlos Sobera He repaired in that detail. “They are all united,” he told Nua, Miguel’s boyfriend. “I’m sorry because I think he is going for me“He lamented. He was not the only one who did it. Oscar, at home, had the opportunity to say goodbye with the same complaint:”I feel guilty because I was not skilled when I was immunity. ”