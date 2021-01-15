The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the Region of Murcia does not give a respite and in the world of sport has resulted in fans being left out of stadiums again. The General Directorate of Sports announced this decision on Thursday, which was more than foreseeable, and its evolution will depend on the data for the next few days. They will meet weekly to decide whether to allow the public to repopulate the stands or to stay out for at least seven more days.

Some clubs in the Region, such as UCAM, Lorca Deportiva and Yeclano, who play their Second B matches as locals this weekend, were very aware of the decision that they were going to adopt from the regional government. Although it is true that they had little hope of having the presence of fans this weekend. Last Tuesday it was announced that all mass events in the Region that brought together more than 200 people inside, more than 500 sitting outside or 100 standing were suspended. Therefore, in the case of sport, the decision to make seemed clear. The surprising thing for all the clubs is that it has had to be necessary to rush until practically the weekend to officially announce this decision that totally changes the organization of the events.

It should be remembered that in the case of covered facilities, public attendance was already suspended last week, in conjunction with regional competitions. In the case of outdoor spaces, the capacity was limited to one third. However, now all sporting events are left with empty stands and only the evolution of the pandemic will mark when they fill up again. The first weekend with an audience since this situation began was last December 5 and 6 and just a month and a half later the door has been closed again.