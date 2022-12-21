During the last months, the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, of the United Kingdom, has been in charge of reviewing a large amount of information about the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Thus, they conducted a public survey on this topic some time ago, and the results demonstrate a response in favor of this process.

In a report released today, the CMA has revealed that three-quarters, or about 75%, of the 2,100 emails they received, were in favor of buying Activision Blizzard. The public even mentioned that the agreement would allow Microsoft to better compete against Sony and Nintendo. Others said the merger wouldn’t hurt rivals, because Microsoft promised to keep Activision’s content as non-exclusive Call of Duty. It was also argued that Microsoft’s plans to add Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass favor competition and will lower the price of access to the games for consumers.

However, the other part of the public went so far as to mention that they did not want Microsoft to become as dominant in the gaming space as it already is in PC operating systems. Others claimed that the deal could pave the way for future acquisitions by other leaders like Take Two, EA and Ubisoft. Some said the deal could incentivize Microsoft to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, as it has done with some Bethesda games following its ZeniMax Media acquisition, or to lower the quality of Call of Duty titles on Xbox. PlayStation.

For his part, the CMA has until March 1 to share its result and declare for or against the purchase of Activision Blizzard. On related issues, the United States Trade Commission sues Microsoft for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Similarly, the company issues a response to this legal process.

Editor’s Note:

Of the more than two thousand people, how many were Xbox fans and how many were PlayStation fans. Like the company representatives, most of the answers are likely to have to do with some sort of established view, and unbiased opinion is very hard to find on this one.

Via: CMA