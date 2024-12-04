The Government will reestablish the company that manages the State’s land, Sepes, to manage its real estate park
He tweaked his mandate a few days ago so that he can carry out actions outside of affordable or social rent
The ‘large’ public housing company that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Sunday at the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE has already existed for decades. The Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, revealed yesterday that it will be the public entity that manages the land…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#public #housing #company #sell #free #market
Leave a Reply